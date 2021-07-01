LikeCoin (LIKE) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.48 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $17.48 million and approximately $32,803.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,042,576,084 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,606,693 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

