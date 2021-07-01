Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $109.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

