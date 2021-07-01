Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31, RTT News reports. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LNN opened at $165.28 on Thursday. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $89.24 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

