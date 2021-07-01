Litchfield Hills Research Initiates Coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s previous close.
ADIL opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48.
In other news, insider Bankole A. Johnson sold 150,000 shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Adial Pharmaceuticals
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.
