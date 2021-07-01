Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Down to $14.84

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.84, but opened at $14.52. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 4,069 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.03.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 98.92, a current ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 1.30.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.
Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.
