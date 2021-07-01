Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Down to $14.84

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.84, but opened at $14.52. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 4,069 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 98.92, a current ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

