Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$96.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on L. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$81.86.

Shares of L opened at C$76.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$60.86 and a one year high of C$76.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$73.30.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.80 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 39.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

