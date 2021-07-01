LocalCoinSwap Price Tops $0.0150 on Major Exchanges (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $770,035.57 and approximately $4,547.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00203560 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001930 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.03 or 0.00749612 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000066 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,575,375 coins and its circulating supply is 51,362,598 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

