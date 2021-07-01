Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 762 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,473 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,075,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,418,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,573 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $141.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.25.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

