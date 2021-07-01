Logan Capital Management Inc. Invests $186,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $248.88 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $141.82 and a one year high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.11.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

