Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,010 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 118,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

