Logan Capital Management Inc. Takes $143,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $149.71 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.77.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

