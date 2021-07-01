Lotto (LOTTO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $118,277.00

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, Lotto has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Lotto has a market capitalization of $36.71 million and approximately $118,277.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.93 or 0.00408518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000561 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.