Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 26.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,854 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 15,280 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $60.29 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

