LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,154 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675 in the last quarter. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $85.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.34. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RCL. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.07.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

