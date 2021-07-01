LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,596 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,248,000 after acquiring an additional 702,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,789,000 after acquiring an additional 205,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,657,000 after acquiring an additional 274,438 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,301,000 after acquiring an additional 584,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,615,000 after acquiring an additional 816,725 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.08. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

