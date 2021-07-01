LS Investment Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Celsius by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELH opened at $76.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.77. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 670.82 and a beta of 2.12. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CELH. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

In other news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

