Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lument Finance Trust Inc. is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA and is a national brand in commercial real estate finance. The company delivers capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It also offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking and investment management solutions. Lument Finance Trust Inc., formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LFT. TheStreet raised Lument Finance Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

NYSE LFT opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.27. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 10.60 and a quick ratio of 10.60.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 30.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

