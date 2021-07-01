LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $22,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after buying an additional 1,042,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,695,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,710,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,382,000 after purchasing an additional 275,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $27,546,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $102.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.41.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

