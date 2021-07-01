Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Down 72.9% in June

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the May 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mace Security International stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,182. Mace Security International has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59.

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter.

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women.

