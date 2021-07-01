MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $3,496,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.73.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,787,000 after purchasing an additional 665,527 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

