Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,763 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $13,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 71.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 1,772.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 38.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

NYSE MGA opened at $92.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

