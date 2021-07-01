Managed Account Services Inc. Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 778.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,285. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.