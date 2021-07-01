Managed Account Services Inc. Has $7.41 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Managed Account Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.9% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,685 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,389,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,622,000 after purchasing an additional 87,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,466,000 after buying an additional 1,058,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,892,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,846,000 after buying an additional 82,092 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 27,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,448. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

