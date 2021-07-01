Managed Account Services Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Managed Account Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 88.1% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $104,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 200.4% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 47,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.2% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after acquiring an additional 43,127 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.57. 126,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,355. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $110.32 and a 12-month high of $163.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

