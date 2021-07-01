Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 152,400 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 152,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after buying an additional 123,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 20,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $4,237,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock worth $25,545,137 over the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNK stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.31. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $20.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNK. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

