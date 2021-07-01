Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Buys Shares of 40,000 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in APA by 2.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in APA by 63.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 72,019 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,028,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Johnson Rice raised APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.98.

APA traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 186,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,383,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -372.94, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.93. APA Co. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $24.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.34.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

