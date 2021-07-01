Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Buys Shares of 40,400 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 40,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Exelixis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,911,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXEL. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Shares of EXEL stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.54. 32,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,117. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 91.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,538,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,028 shares of company stock worth $7,191,974. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.