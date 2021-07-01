Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. iCAD comprises about 1.8% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in iCAD were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iCAD by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iCAD by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iCAD by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICAD stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.72. 1,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,507. The stock has a market cap of $442.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.17. iCAD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICAD. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

