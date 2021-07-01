Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 190,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.18% of BrightView as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BV. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,661,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BrightView by 2,526.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 556,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 535,662 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BrightView in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,958,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BrightView by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after acquiring an additional 458,156 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BrightView alerts:

BV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of BV stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.42. 387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,695. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.