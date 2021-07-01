MANTRA DAO (OM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.99 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $33.51 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00053887 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.86 or 0.00714073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.38 or 0.07798279 BTC.

OM is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 310,567,913 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

