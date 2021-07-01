Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MFC. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.95.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

TSE MFC opened at C$24.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.14. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$17.58 and a 1-year high of C$27.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$15.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.95%.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$550,282.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$138,897.95. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$333,997.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at C$235,165.64. Insiders have sold a total of 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $942,149 in the last ninety days.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.