Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $921.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will announce sales of $921.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $889.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $480.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VAC shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

VAC traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.50. 314,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,298. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.59.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $24,124,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,936.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 30,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $4,006,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

