Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,458,000 after purchasing an additional 58,670 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,518,000 after purchasing an additional 522,085 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,962,000 after acquiring an additional 961,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Match Group by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $161.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.12, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.70.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

