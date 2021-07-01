Matt Hotson Buys 50 Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Stock

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Matt Hotson purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £153 ($199.90).

Matt Hotson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Matt Hotson bought 49 shares of Arrow Global Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £149.45 ($195.26).

On Wednesday, April 28th, Matt Hotson bought 49 shares of Arrow Global Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £148.96 ($194.62).

Shares of Arrow Global Group stock opened at GBX 305.50 ($3.99) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,099.91. The firm has a market cap of £541.96 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 70.70 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 309.50 ($4.04). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 908.46.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

