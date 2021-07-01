McBride (LON:MCB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

McBride plc (LON:MCB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.18). McBride shares last traded at GBX 89 ($1.16), with a volume of 191,442 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of £158.52 million and a P/E ratio of 13.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 88.70.

McBride Company Profile (LON:MCB)

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

