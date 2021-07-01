McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.22 billion-$6.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.05 EPS.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $88.13. The stock had a trading volume of 47,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Argus restated a hold rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

