McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $230.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.20. McDonald’s has a one year low of $182.62 and a one year high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.