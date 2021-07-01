Mdex (MDX) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $846.62 million and $72.57 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Mdex coin can now be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00004938 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00045671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00136977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00168979 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,548.90 or 1.00131697 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 511,680,437 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

