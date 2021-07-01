Mears Group’s (MER) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Mears Group (LON:MER)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MER stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 184 ($2.40). 52,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,653. The stock has a market cap of £204.02 million and a PE ratio of 4.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 188.95. Mears Group has a 1-year low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 205 ($2.68).

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

