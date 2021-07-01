MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of MeaTech 3D Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) were down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 6,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 95,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74.

About MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF)

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

