Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.03. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$7.01, with a volume of 29,323 shares traded.

DR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.75 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Facilities in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$218.06 million and a PE ratio of 47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$124.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is currently 190.48%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

