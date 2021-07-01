Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

MEDP stock opened at $176.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $216,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,806.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,103 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,818. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Medpace by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

