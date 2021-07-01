Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Cut by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 491,117 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.10% of Medtronic worth $138,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.1% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.78. 5,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,647,121. The company has a market capitalization of $167.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

