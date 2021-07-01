Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Meggitt in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Morris forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Meggitt’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.
About Meggitt
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
