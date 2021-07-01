Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,540 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Shares of DVN opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

