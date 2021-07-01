Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Invests $210,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.16.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 37.84% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

