Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Invests $242,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 734 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.31.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $319.01 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.62.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.