Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases New Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $129.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $138.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.04.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.