MenaPay (MPAY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $435.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded 4% lower against the dollar. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $435.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00054598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.13 or 0.00692853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,221.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.