Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 51,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,545. The firm has a market cap of $487.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington bought 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 557,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.